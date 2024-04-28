‘Kasalang Bayan’ registrants have until Apr. 30 to comply with requirements – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna tells registrants to the free mass wedding in June to coordinate with the office of civil registry office chief Encar Ocampo up to April 30. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded the registrants for the slated ‘KASALANG BAYAN 2024‘ in June that the deadline for the submission of the documentary requirements is on or before Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Lacuna said the mass wedding will be held at no cost for couples residing in Manila who have been living together but do not have the money to get married in Church, will be held on June 15, 2024 as part of activities for the ‘Araw ng Maynila’ on June 24.

It was learned that Lacuna had been sponsoring free weddings for long-time partners since she was vice mayor.

Following announcements as early as January, the city government, through the Manila Civil Registry Office (MCRO) headed by Encar Ocampo, began accepting registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline was on April 26, 2024.

The mayor said that those who have registered will also have to coordinate with the MCRO at Room 117, Ground Floor, Manila City Hall Arroceros St. Ermita Manila and complete their requirements, saying only those who have complied will be entertained.

The applicants to the free Church wedding had been set to 100 couples, while in the case of civil wedding, the number of couples is beyond the said number.

Ocampo said that as ordered by the mayor, the free wedding will include free marriage license, wedding cord and veil, flower bouquet, arrhae (wedding tokens), reception and venue, wedding rings, church marriage and wedding service.

Both civil and church wedding applicants are required to present a certificate of no marriage (CENOMAR), a marriage license issued by the Manila Civil Registry and an affidavit of cohabitation (for those aged 23 or older who have been living together at least for the past five years and with a child or children), birth certificate of children, birth certificate and a valid identification card with Manila Address (government-issued).

Church wedding registrants are required to produce the following additional documents: baptismal certíficate, confirmation certíficate, marriage banns (for those who are not from the parish of Intramuros, interview/ church seminar).