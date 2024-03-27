Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz Foundation receive recognition for commitment to Community Development

The Certificates of Recognition, presented by Coast Guard Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla serves as a symbol of appreciation for the Aboitiz group’s contributions towards advancing the goals of the Philippine Coast Guard and uplifting the communities they serve. In photo: Coast Guard Captain Jerome Jeiciel, Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog Deputy Commander; Coast Guard Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog Commander; Aboitiz Land Assistant Manager Joseph Rellora, Corporate Social Responsibility; and Coast Guard Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega, Philippine Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Administration.

On March 19, 2024, the Philippine Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL) honored Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz Foundation during its 41st founding anniversary celebration at Headquarters Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog in Barangay Santa Clara, Batangas. The recognition was for their dedicated efforts towards community development and environmental sustainability.

The Certificate of Recognition praised these Aboitiz-owned companies for their invaluable support to CGDSTL. It emphasized their crucial roles in strengthening initiatives for environmental conservation, livelihood programs, and disaster response.

“At Aboitiz Land, we strive to promote biodiversity and responsible environmental practices. We understand the significance of organizations in sustaining Philippine ecosystems and livelihoods,” shared Aboitiz Land Senior Assistant Vice President of Legal & Corporate Affairs Atty. Irene Mischele Sta. Ana.

“At Aboitiz Foundation, we stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering community development and environmental sustainability. This commitment serves as a catalyst, igniting our determination to forge ahead in making a meaningful difference in our communities and for the environment,” said Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

This recognition came after a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on February 19, 2024, among the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), Aboitiz Land, and Aboitiz Foundation. The partnership signifies a groundbreaking collaboration dedicated to community development.

