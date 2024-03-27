Former Rebels’ organization in Mountain Province, Condemns CTG and CPA

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, 27 March 2024- The Balik-Loob Organization of Mountain Province (BLOMP) displayed solidarity and reconciliation by organizing a Peace and Unity Walk and Talks in Bontoc, Mountain Province with the theme ‘Nagkakaisang Hakbang Tungo sa Tuloy tuloy na Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran ng Probinsya’ on March 26, 2024.

Over 100 participants, including youths, employees from the provincial government offices of Mountain Province, and uniformed personnel gathered and paraded, joining the members of BLOMP during the Peace and Unity Walk. They carried placards advocating for long-lasting peace in the province and condemning the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and affiliated organizations such as the Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA). After the unity and Peace walk, the BLOMP pledged once more in front of various government agencies, reaffirming their commitment and support to the government, signaling a promising stride towards unity and peace in the province.

This initiative carries significant weight as it not only reaffirms their loyalty to the government but also serves as a pivotal pre-anniversary celebration event for Mountain Province, scheduled to span throughout the month of April.

Participants also convened at the hall for a consultation with different government agencies, which presented their programs and extended support to members of the BLOMP.

In a message from Board Member Henry Bastian Jr. who represented Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan Jr., he emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration for the progress of the province. He also committed the support of the Provincial Government of Mountain Province particularly the Peace and Order Council especially programs reintegrating them to the mainstream society.

“Programs to the former rebels and peace and security programs should not be abandoned”, stated Board Member Bastian.

BLOMP also expressed their appreciation to the government line agencies for pledging their support to the organization for it to prosper.

Meanwhile, BLOMP members urged the remaining CTG members to return to the government, especially in the upcoming NPA anniversary.

“Kami ay nanawagan, na sa araw ng inyong anibersaryo ay sana hindi ang mapanlinlang na Organizasyon ang inyong ipagdiwang kundi ang muling pagyakap sa tunay na diwa ng nationalismo” said Ka Sinag.

The BLOMP also added that they are open to welcoming them into their organization.

“Kami ay handang ipaalam ang magandang karanasan sa pagbabagong buhay at sa gabay ng NTF-ELCAC. Sabay nating tahakin ang tamang daan ng paninilbihan sa Bayan,” the organization said in a statement.

BLOMP is a people’s organization comprising Former Rebels from the indigenous people and peasant sectors in Mountain Province who withdrew their support from the CTG as a result of the successful implementation of the EO 70 and the Community Support Program of the AFP, and now agents of peace and development in the Cordillera Region.

The Northern Luzon Command, AFP will continue to assist the BLOMP in its successful reintegration into mainstream society through the government’s whole-of-nation approach and assisting its members in accessing government programs and projects.