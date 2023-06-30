From 4Ps beneficiaries to inspiring graduates: The journey of the Moreno siblings

The Moreno siblings – Rosses Jane (left) and Dime John (right) in their graduation picture.

As the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), countless success stories of family-beneficiaries over the years have been heard.

The 4Ps is a social protection program that focuses on human capital development by providing cash grants to eligible poor households subject to their compliance with education and health conditions, particularly for children aged 0-18.

It was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11310, making the program the flagship poverty reduction strategy of the Philippine government.

Among these remarkable 4Ps journeys toward success is the simultaneous graduation of the Moreno siblings from Barangay Butulan, Jose Abad Santos town (JAS),Davao Occidental, who recently completed their bachelor’s degree in Criminology at the Cronasia Foundation College, Inc. in General Santos City.

Rosses Jane A. Moreno and Dime John A. Moreno, former 4Ps monitored children have not only finished their studies but have also been recognized for their outstanding achievements on their graduation day.

Rosses and Dime hail from a family of four siblings. Their family solely depended on their father’s income as a construction worker as their mother cannot work due to an illness.

However, through the unwavering support and guidance of the 4Ps program, the siblings were able complete their high school education.

With their determination and the opportunities presented by the program, the siblings were fortunate enough to secure scholarships, including the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) provided by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Their family’s status as 4Ps beneficiaries played a crucial role in their selection for these scholarships. As part of the whole-of-government support, 4Ps beneficiaries like Rosses and Dime, are given priority in government programs and services.

The Moreno siblings are just two examples of the many beneficiaries of the 4Ps who have exhibited unwavering perseverance, resilience, and determination in the face of adversity.

Their story serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and the life-changing impact that social support programs can have on individuals and their families.

As they put on their graduation caps and gowns, the DSWD extends its heartfelt congratulations and salutes the inspiring achievements of Rosses and Dime.

“Their journey serves as an inspiration not only to other 4Ps beneficiaries but to all individuals facing similar challenges. It is a reminder that with dedication and the support of various stakeholders, dreams can be realized, and the cycle of poverty can be broken,” said DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez.

The story of the Moreno siblings embodies the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. Through their unwavering determination, they have risen above their circumstances and transformed their lives.

The 4Ps, alongside the support of the CHED, the local governments of Jose Abad Santos and Davao Occidental, has provided them with the necessary tools and opportunities to succeed.

Their graduation symbolizes a new chapter in their lives, where they can now contribute to society and become catalysts for change.

“Rosses and Dime’s accomplishments stand as a shining example of the potential that lies within each 4Ps beneficiary and serves as an inspiration for others who are striving to break free from the chains of poverty,” said Asst. Secretary Lopez.