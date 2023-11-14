AFP-PNP, LGU Baguio converge in empowering Cordilleran youth for peace and development

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, 14 Nov. 2023 – Recognizing the vital role that Cordilleran youth play for peace and development in the region, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Baguio City organized a two-day Pag-Asa Youth Association Camp last November 3–4, 2023, at the Covered Court, Brgy Engineer’s Hill, Baguio City.

With the theme “Peace We Live, Peace We Love, Peace We Advocate,” the Pag-Asa Youth Association Camp, attended by 55 young people from various barangays in District 2 of Baguio City, mirrored its goal of enabling the youth to become agents of peace and community development.

Aside from the series of enlightening lectures on youth leadership, peace, and development that include Effective Communication, Teamwork and Trust Building, Mental Health and Stress Management, Positive Lifestyle, Socialization, and Peace Building, they were also given orientation on national security to raise awareness and prevent them from joining the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), and contribute positively in their communities, nurturing them as advocates for peace and development.

During the camp, the LGU Baguio acknowledged the role and participation of the youths in preserving peace in the city while further guaranteeing its support for them through scholarship grants and projects.

Meanwhile, the participants are thankful for the initiative, saying that the activity was an eye-opener to protect them from any deceptions from the CTG.

“Let us always be mindful and be careful po para maiwasan po natin na mapasama po tayo sa mga organizations na makakasama po sa atin. Nagkaroon din po kami ng idea about sa mga organizations na pwede naming salihan. Sa mga kabataang tulad ko, always be careful and laging kilalanin or maging aware sa mga taong nakakasalamuha natin,” one participant said.

The AFP-PNP and LGU Baguio continue to collaborate, keeping with their commitment to protecting the youth, while implementing programs that will pave the way for their empowerment to advocate peace and development.