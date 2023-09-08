Artificial Intelligence is Satanic

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Don’t fall for hell’s latter day schemes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) seems good to humans, but is in truth – satanic. It aims to produce dummies and moving mannequins out of what’s real, impersonating just about everything that God created, including love. But the Bible is clear, “Let love be without dissimulation (cloning). Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.” – Romans 12:9.

Out of fascination with technology, modern (unspiritual/carnal) churches are likely to resort to AI in order to propagate the “gospel,” rendering human disciples useless – just as how they’ve been treating the Bible as expendable, bootless, obsolete, bygone, antediluvian – on account of their love for and madness over technology/gadgets.

This AI “church scenario ” is not far-fetched in the near future, given the sad multiple realities and idolatrous practices in so many churches today that preach the Bible without using the Bible; congregations with “believers” that attend church without a Bible. And, alas, they call gadgets Bibles.

Well, after all, the main features of AI are well within the compatibility (hook, line and sinker) with the ethos, heart and character of these churches – in the matter of artificiality. It was recently in Germany that a church reportedly first experimented with AI — through a big screen — preaching to a big audience, virtual and real.

If congregations today can watch and listen to ministers preaching the e-bible (AI) during Sunday worship services through wide screens – without the ministers being physically and actually present with the people, then what is the chance/possibility for these groups or the leaders of these churches to employ “artificial intelligence” in discipling their members and reaching the world with the “gospel,” and go viral “for jesus”? Great chance and possibility.

Instead of the church Christianizing the secular world, baliktad. It is the world secularizing the Church with preachers and church leaders as unwitting partners to infidels, skeptics, agnostics, atheists and satanists – to deceive souls, disparage holy things and debase Divinity. Look how they get rid of the cross, the Bible, the Christ and the Holy Spirit as best as they can. Damning. Abhorrent. Prophecy fulfilling.

The destruction of the temple and signs of the end times are listed and warned in Matthew 24. “Take heed that no one deceives you… For false christs and false prophets will rise and show great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.” – Matthew 24:4, 24

“And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” – 2 Corinthians 11:14

Escape the coming judgment or great/greater deceptions, perditions and dooms prior to the Great Tribulation – by reading, meditating on and loving God’s Word, the Bible (not “godget”) – everyday, prayerfully. Watch out for counterfeits and for more of the devil’s cutting-edge inventions like AI or the Beast’s hitech tools that are yet forthcoming to ensnare/imprison as many “modern souls” as possible – shortly prior the Second Coming. Resist every single one of them however fascinating/appetizing it may appear to the eye – a’la the forbidden fruit.

“You will find more saints are interested in antichrist than Christ.” – Frank E. Gaebelein

“… Save yourselves from this untoward (corrupt) generation.” – Acts 2:40

[email protected]