BI warns against circumventing immigration laws: Filipino couple rescued from exploitation in Laos

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the repatriation of a Filipino couple from Laos, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) issued another stern warning to the public against circumventing laws when leaving the country.

“This unfortunate incident highlights the perils that individuals face when attempting to bypass legal processes. We urge all citizens to adhere to immigration laws and regulations, as leaving the country without proper documentation not only jeopardizes personal safety but also contributes to illegal activities that may lead to exploitation,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

He said that the couple arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via an Air Asia flight last January 12.

They initially left the Philippines for Malaysia in April last year, posing as tourists and leaving their four children behind. They were then recruited through Facebook for what was presented as a “Tele Sales Agent” role with a P45,000 monthly salary each.

Upon arrival in Malaysia, they were transported to Bangkok, then to the Mekong River, ultimately boarding a speed boat to Laos with the assistance of unknown individuals.

The two claimed they were allegedly picked up by Chinese men and brought to their work areas.

Tansingco said that for eight months, the couple worked as ‘Tele Sales’ agents for an online casino, recruiting Filipino players through a list of contacts provided by their Philippine-based employer, for which they received both salaries and commissions.

However, their employment took a turn from December until January of this year when they were detained and subjected to physical abuse by their employers.

“Their release came at a cost, with the couple paying nearly P800,000 to secure their freedom. Fortunately, they managed to contact a family member, seeking help from the Philippine Embassy,” Tansingco lamented.

Citing this case, Tansingco underscored the risks associated with leaving the country without proper documentation.