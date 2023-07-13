Blockchain Council of the Philippines Unveils Plans for Web3 Adoption and Partnership with DICT at ‘The Launch Mixer’

499 SHARES Share Tweet

13 July 2023, Philippines – The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP) hosted a highly successful The Launch Mixer event on June 27, at The Astbury in Orion, Makati City. The event aims to highlight the council’s efforts in driving Web3 adoption, while also announcing their plans and objectives for the future. BCP has also announced its partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The Launch Mixer served as a platform for the council’s founding members to share their insights and visions with the attendees. The event featured notable industry experts and thought leaders, including Dr. Donald Lim, the Founding President of BCP, DICT Director Emmy Lou Delfin, Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhuo, Direct Agent 5 and SurgePay CEO Raymond Babst, Yield Guild Games (YGG) Country Manager Luis Buenaventura, Dr. Guido David, Chief Data Scientist of Capstone Intel-Corporation, and Mayeth Cruz of Moneybees.

DICT Director Emmy Lou Versoza-Delfin stated, “Our nation is no stranger to blockchain technology. We have seen the rise of innovative blockchain in startups, the success of blockchain-based business solutions, and the birth of the initiative that makes blockchain for public good. So this development signifies that the Philippines’ investment is not just ready for blockchain adoption, but poised to be a leader in blockchain education, and definitely will be a global leader in the blockchain industry.”

Dr. David presented Capstone Intel-Corporation’s comprehensive report on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT in the country. Among 1000+ respondents, 28% of financially capable individuals aged 25 to 34, and 22% aged 18 to 24, expressed involvement in cryptocurrency. 88% of respondents depend on social media for cryptocurrency information, seeking news and insights from experts and influencers. The majority expressed a strong interest in learning about various digital assets to understand the process of investing and mitigate risks.

BCP unveiled an array of comprehensive plans and strategies designed to propel Blockchain adoption in the Philippines. These initiatives encompass a multifaceted approach that includes opening the council for membership, with the formal induction process set to commence next month. BCP aims to educate, engage, and collaborate with various stakeholders in the Philippine Blockchain ecosystem, including government bodies, Web3 developers, businesses, civil society organizations, NGOs, and the Filipino population as a whole. The objective is to ensure the safe, secure, and responsible integration of Blockchain technology into the everyday lives of individuals across the nation.

The council also aims to position the Philippines as a global leader in blockchain technology, propelling it as the Blockchain capital of Asia. “Our vision is to be the prime mover and the largest industry organization that drives the adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies for the Philippines,” announced Dr. Donald Lim, Founding President of the BCP.

Among its roster of speakers, Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhuo stated that: “Despite the bear market, which is kind of hurting… I think we’re almost there, we’re gonna get more people interested in digital assets. And what I’m really excited about the Philippines, and why I’m here all the time, and why we’re building non-stop [is that] we’ve been listing tokens on Coins.ph, we’ve been adding ownership on Coins.ph, and in about three months, we’re gonna get spend and earn on Coins.ph. What I’m really excited about, we can actually start building a local ecosystem here.”

In addition, the event provided a networking platform for attendees to connect with industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. Presented by its PR partner, Blockceler8 by Uniquecorn Strategies, the Launch Mixer witnessed the presence of BCP Committee members, including Membership Head Sheree Gotuaco of Scarletbox, Education and Training Head Paul Soliman of Bayanichain, Governance and Ethics Head Ida Tiongson of PruLife, Meetings and Fellowship Head Emman Navalan of Tetrix, Legal Head Mark Gorriceta of GorricetaLaw, Youth and Academe Head Brian Poe-Llamanzares of Artifact, CSR Women and Advocacy Gail Macapagal of DynaQuest, and VP for External Committee Emmanuel Samson of Impero Group.

The committee also includes Industry and Business Relations Head Lito Villanueva, executive vice president of RCBC; Public Policy and Government Relations Head Henry Aguda, CEO and President of UnionDigital Bank; Philippine Block Awards Head Kate Hancock, founder of Metaverse XYZ; and Ways and Means Head Jong Layug, Head of Wealth Management of Gcash. Completing the council are Chezka Gonzales, the founder of Philippine Blockchain Week; Oscar Tan-Abing Jr., the CEO of Anotoys Collectiverse; and Dr. Lim, the COO of DITO CME.

To become a member of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, interested individuals and corporations can apply at https://blockchaincouncilph.org/.

ABOUT THE BLOCKCHAIN COUNCIL OF THE PHILIPPINES

The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing and promoting the adoption of blockchain technology in the country. Our mission is to enhance the regulatory framework for blockchain technology in the Philippines, with a strong focus on establishing a safer and more widespread adoption through education, government collaboration, and community support.

At BCP, we recognize the immense potential of blockchain technology to transform various sectors, including finance, supply chain, healthcare, and governance. We believe that by fostering a conducive environment for blockchain innovation, we can contribute to the growth and development of the Philippine blockchain ecosystem.

BE A MEMBER

https://blockchaincouncilph.org/