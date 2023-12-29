CitySavings Brings Banking Services Closer Through Bank-on-Wheels

CHAMPIONING FINANCIAL INCLUSION: CitySavings officials led by Chair Ana Aboitiz-Delgado (2nd from left) at the inauguration of the thrift bank’s Bank-on-Wheels (BOW) in collaboration with its parent company, UnionBank. Joining her (from left to right) CitySavings President Manuel Santiago, Jr., Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Ocampo, External Relations Head Atty. Roel Eric Garcia, Marketing Head Paula Katerina Joson, Salary Loans Business Head Julian Aboitiz, Head of Operations Joebart Dator, Treasurer Raquel Palang, and Legal Head, Corporate Secretary, and Data Protection Officer Atty. Ernesto Herrera, III.

Advocating for financial inclusion, City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift bank subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), debuts its groundbreaking Bank-on-Wheels (BOW) mobile kiosk. The BOW services underserved regions in the Visayas and Mindanao and designated areas in Metro Manila.

The Bank-on-Wheels mobile kiosk in collaboration with UnionBank, features services such as balance inquiry and cash withdrawal, making these more accessible to customers.

The BOW also champions the Bank’s sustainability endeavors by utilizing batteries to power the automatic teller machines (ATMs), contributing to eco-friendly operations and minimizing carbon emissions.

CitySavings Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Ocampo shared how this pursuit contributes to elevating communities through financial inclusion and sustainability. “Through Bank-on-Wheels, we bring convenient banking closer to our customers in the more remote areas. Extending services to regions where branch accessibility might be a challenge ensures easier access for our customers for their daily banking needs. This initiative is a glimpse of what’s to come as we strive to enhance accessibility and improve our services for our fellow Filipinos.”

“We take pride in the fact that this initiative prioritizes environmental responsibility without compromising growth and expansion. Our goal is to infuse sustainability into our efforts, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the country,” added CitySavings President Manuel Santiago, Jr.

About City Savings Bank:

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group. It is one of the largest thrift banks in the country, providing a wide range of mass market financial products and services, such as salary loans to public and private school teachers, pension loans to GSIS and SSS pensioners, motorcycle loans, government salary loans, AFP salary loans, BFP salary loans, and traditional deposit products.

Today, CitySavings has more than 140 branches nationwide. It is well on its way to becoming the leading mass market bank in the Philippines, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the country.