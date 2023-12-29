Media Advisory: SSS extends deadline for contribution payment and sickness notification submission to December 29

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) announces that the deadline for remitting the SSS contributions for employers and Coverage and Collection Partners (CCP) has been extended until today, December 29, 2023.

Business employers can still pay their workers’ contributions for September and October 2023 on or before December 29, 2023. However, contribution payments for November 2023 and onwards will have to follow the regular payment deadline of every last day of the following month.

Household employers and CCPs have until December 29, 2023 to remit the contributions for July to September 2023. Meanwhile, contribution payments for October 2023 and onwards will follow the usual payment deadline of every last day of the month following the applicable month or quarter.

In addition, SSS also moved the deadline for submitting sickness notifications for home confinement. Employers can still submit the sickness notifications covering October 20 to December 19, 2023, until December 29, 2023. On the other hand, sickness notifications from December 20, 2023 and onwards will follow the regular prescriptive period in filing, wherein employers are given five days to submit the sickness notifications to the SSS after receiving them from their employees.

For details of this advisory, please refer to SSS Circular No. 2023-010, which is now available via the SSS website and official SSS Facebook Page.