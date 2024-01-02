DILG vows continued support to LGU for quality service delivery through reforms, incentives

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has reiterated its commitment to support local government units in delivering excellent and quality public services to their respective communities.

In its yearend report, the DILG cited various programs that it has extended to LGUs in 2023, including improving competitiveness and the completion of ongoing projects that it has from previous years.

“With an inclusive approach, the Department committed to fully empower LGUs for optimal devolution through capacity building interventions, incentives and recognition, and continued technical assistance. These concerted efforts are anchored towards enabling LGUs to provide excellent and quality service delivery for the benefit of the communities,” its report stated.

The DILG continues recognizing high-performing LGUs through its granting them with Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

The LGUs which are recipients of the Seal will receive the SGLG Incentive Fund (SGLGIF). The recipient LGU is entitled to use the fund for development programs and initiatives related to local economic development, disaster risk reduction and management, and ecological solid waste management.

According to the report, In the second year of SGLG’s resumption after its deferment for two years due to the pandemic, 493 LGUs, including 28 provinces, 64 cities, and 401 municipalities, were recognized as SGLG-passers and are also eligible for the incentive package. Twenty-two of these LGUs are seven-time recipients, having maintained their excellent performance since 2015, when the SGLG was first conferred, while 94 are first-time awardees.

Since the SGLGIF was established in 2010, the DILG has already provided a total of Php7.79 billion in subsidies to 71 provinces and 1,130 cities and municipalities to support 4,152 high-impact projects. As of the end of November 2023, a total of 4,151 projects, or 99.98 percent of the total 4,152, have been completed.

Through the Support for Local Government Program (SLGP), the DILG has aggressively promoted citizen involvement and participation in government.

The program has had 21 regional and provincial townhall meetings, with roughly 4,972 residents attending in person and 34,446 participating online. The SLGP additionally assisted 148 LGUs in building risk-informed CDPs and has trained civil society organizations in Local Development Councils and People’s Councils.

The DILG also led various trainings on simplifying regulatory procedures to improve LGU Competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business.

According to the report, 85 percent or 1,294 cities and municipalities are compliant with efforts on Streamlining Business Permits and Licensing System (BPLS). The agency also recorded 510 cities and municipalities (33.66%) that are compliant with the reforms under the standards on Streamlining of Building Permits and Certificates of Occupancy (BPCO).

The DILG has also expedited the issuance of pending telecommunications tower permits and clearances, with 8,616 permits authorized by 669 cities and municipalities as of November 17, 2023.

In line with RA 11234 or the Establishing the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) for the Purpose of Streamlining the Permitting Process of Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Projects, 78 LGUs have issued an ordinance adopting the guidelines to facilitate the implementation of energy projects, 130 LGUs have activated the Energy Sector Committee, 42 LGUs have posted identified energy resources on their websites, and 74 LGUs have streamlined processes in issuing the necessary permits.

“In the years to come, the DILG Family will continue to fulfill its mandates and provide better services to the people amidst adversities and setbacks,” the report stated.

“The Department and its attached agencies will continue to work in unison and set their eyes on realizing the collective aspiration of having a “matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay” for every Filipino and achieve the President’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda as embedded in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and bringing forth the governance brand of a Bagong Pilipinas.” | PND