SOKOR fugitive wanted for sex crimes to be deported by BI

A South Korean man wanted by authorities in Seoul for sex crimes is set to be deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the BI’s fugitive search unit headed by Rendel Ryan Sy identified the fugitive as Go Taiyoung, 44, who was arrested along Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. in Paranaque City last December 11.

Sy said Go is subject of an Interpol red notice issued in 2020 which stemmed from a criminal case for indecent act by compulsion that was filed against him in Korea.

A warrant for his arrest was reportedly issued against Go by the Seubo district prosecutor’s office in Seoul where the female victim filed her complaint.

Sy said the complainant alleged that Go forced her to commit an indecent act inside an internet café in Seoul where she worked on January 25, 2019.

She narrated that Go showed to her obscene materials saved on his mobile phone and that he even took out his private part and let it touch the victim’s right arm.

Tansingco hailed the Korean’s arrest, saying foreigners who are sex perverts should not be allowed to remain in the country. BI records show that Go last arrived in the country in November 2019.

The BI-FSU operatives who arrested him were armed with a warrant of deportation from Tansingco who issued the same pursuant to the said deportation order.

Go is temporarily detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting his flight to Korea.