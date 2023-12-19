DSWD’s Oplan Pag-Abot keeps over 1.4K individuals safe from street hazards

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far reached out to some 1,461 individuals who are living and staying in the streets of Metro Manila through its Oplan Pag-Abot which was launched in July this year.

As of December 18, the DSWD was able to reach out to 871 family members and 590 unattached individuals, including children and senior citizens, from different areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to DSWD Asst. Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene B. Dumlao.

Of these individuals, 189 were given aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, while 446 were assisted through the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa Program (BP2).

Some 878 reached-out individuals were referred to their respective local government units (LGUs) for appropriate interventions while some 583 are currently being provided with temporary residential care in DSWD-run Centers and Residential Care Facilities.

“The social workers continue to roam around Metro Manila to ensure that the families and individuals in the streets will be convinced to come with us,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the data privacy officer and the agency’s co-spokesperson, said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao noted that more than 1,500 individuals were profiled through the environment scanning activities conducted by the social workers before the actual reach-out operations.

“Profiling is important to identify the areas that these families are seen more frequently,” the DSWD official said.

For this holiday season, the DSWD strengthened the implementation of the project through the Oplan Pag-Abot sa Pasko to reach out to more families and individuals who flock to the streets to beg during this time.

Oplan Pag-Abot is among the flagship programs of the DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, to help, support, and protect individuals and families living in the streets by providing them with appropriate interventions.