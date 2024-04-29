DSWD chief gets arrival honors from Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian is welcomed by the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division (7ID) on Monday (April 29) through a company arrival ceremony at the 7ID Headquarters in Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

Col. Rodrigo Mariñas, MNSA (INF) of the Office of Division Inspector General led the welcome ceremony for Secretary Gatchalian, who also serves as the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Central Luzon.

As part of his visit to Kaugnay troops, Secretary Gatchalian was given the privilege to light the ceremonial firing of the 105mm Howitzer. He also led the distribution of livelihood assistance to former rebels and people’s organizations and discussed with Army 7th ID officers the issues on development and security in the region.

The DSWD chief was accompanied by Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela.