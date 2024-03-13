DSWD, Mindanao State University forge partnership for children in ‘torils’

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Orphans, abandoned kids in Marawi City “torils” to benefit from DSWD, MSU tie-up project

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Mindanao State University (MSU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday (March 12) that will develop and implement inclusive and culturally-sensitive programs for orphans and children in living in “torils” in Marawi City.

The agreement was signed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and MSU System President Atty. Basari D. Mapupuno at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City. The MOU signing was witnessed by DSWD Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs Fatima Aliah Dimaporo and MSU presidential management staff Atty. Rashid V. Pandi.

“There is a segment of poor, marginalized and vulnerable who are too far, too remote, too unfamiliar, or too intimidated with the rules of government that they do not dare to come to us,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his short message after the MOU signing.

Secretary Gatchalian said one of his priorities as DSWD chief is to come up with an innovative social protection program for orphans in torils and this is reason for choosing children as beneficiaries of the project.

Named Project “Riayah”, the collaboration between the DSWD and MSU is expected to improve the living conditions, education, and overall well-being of the children and orphans affected by the Marawi Siege.

Following the Marawi Siege in 2017, poverty has surged dramatically affecting a vulnerable sector of children, including many orphaned and abandoned, who have found refuge in torils.

Last January, Undersecretary Dimaporo prepared the groundwork for Project Riayah by conducting field work and immersion in the different situations of Lanao del Sur Islamic Schools and inventory of possible Torils and Madaris schools for the project.

Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD tapped the MSU as its partner in the project because of the latter’s expertise on the Muslim community, including the societal and cultural context of the children in torils.

“The Department alone cannot do it by itself, so that’s why we are working with the Mindanao State University…so that our social protection programs will be tailored fit to the needs of our toril students,” the DSWD Secretary explained.

The MSU president Mapupuno expressed his full support to the project stressing that the new partnership will “open many doors of hope and opportunity to the people it intends to serve.”

“This initiative, born from genuine concern for the underprivileged children in toril institution is critical in building a brighter tomorrow for those who represent the last, least, and lost,” Atty. Mapupuno said.

Through the MOU, the DSWD and the MSU are expected to cooperate, collaborate, and work as partners toward the development and implementation of the programs and activities intended to improve the well-being of children and orphans in torils.