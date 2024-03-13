Gov Roque and DOST sign partnership to mainstream innovations in local plans

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Roque of Bukidnon and DOST-10 recently inked a partnership to mainstream science, technology, and innovations in local development plans through the Innovation, Science, and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-Based Development (iSTART) program of DOST.

The Memorandum of Agreement between DOST and Bukidnon affirms the mainstreaming of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to the province’s Local Development Plans (LDPs).

“This is the first request for Training of Trainers (TOT) on the provincial level for STI mainstreaming. We assure you that you have our full support,” said Regional Director Romela N. Ratilla during the MOA signing on February 8, 2024.

In the agreement, DOST 10 will assist the Provincial Government of Bukidnon in mainstreaming Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) in the selected development plan of the province, which will involve a collaborative effort across various sectors, including consultations and capacity-building activities.

Governor Rogelio Neil P. Roque of Bukidnon expressed his gratitude for accommodating the request of their province to capacitate their local planners about STI.

“The entry of DOST 10 is very timely—we are set to update our CLUP this year, and we need support from experts to develop a comprehensive plan for the people of Bukidnon,” Governor Roque affirmed.

As a partner, the Provincial Government of Bukidnon will also coordinate, participate in, and offer assistance conducting inclusive consultations across sectors to shape the local development plan with STI at its core.

Integrating the STI lens in Bukidnon’s local developmental plans will significantly contribute to the province’s development. With its focus on introducing science, technology, and innovation-based solutions, iSTART promises to address LGU challenges while nurturing entrepreneurship, bringing about economic growth and new job opportunities, and attracting new investors, ensuring a bright future for the province.

Furthermore, the Provincial Planning and Development Officer of Bukidnon, Engr. Jesrel B. Mangubat was at the MOA signing and fully supported the DOST 10 initiative to capacitate local planners on STIs.

“We thank DOST 10 for helping us. This initiative benefits our office and staff and will help us better serve our people here in Bukidnon,” said Engr. Mangubat.

Ladizar C. Guno, PPDO staff of Bukidnon, also recalls how the Training of the Trainers (TOT) conspired with the DOST 10’s recent engagement with LGU Kadingilan last December 2023.

“When I attended the Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan Workshop of LGU Kadingilan facilitated by DOST 10, there was an opportunity for planners in Kadingilan to learn how to use STI to improve their plans. And I believe it is equally important to relay this opportunity not only in Kadingilan but to the whole province,” said Ms Guno.

The Training of the Trainers (TOT) is set to be conducted in May this year with a focus on harnessing STIs for comprehensive development. Specifically, the training will cover topics such as STI Integration into Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan (PDPFP) and Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), STI Mainstreaming for Cities and Municipalities through the CDP, Enhancing the LGU’s Vision with STI Perspective, and STI Plan Writeshop.

To date, the Provincial Government of Bukidnon (PGB) has been one of the proactive partners of DOST 10 iSTART. Through the Memorandum of Agreement, the Province of Bukidnon will be the first province in Northern Mindanao to mainstream Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to their local development plans and leverage science, technology, and innovation for sustainable regional development.

The Innovation, Science, and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-based Development Program, or iSTART, serves as a platform for strategically aligning DOST technology transfer programs and projects, engagements of RSEs, and R&D conduct to bridge gaps and reduce inequalities for regional development. (Alia S. Pangarungan/DOST 10)

