DSWD readies food packs bound for Davao Region

Journal Online7

Trucks of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) loaded with family food packs (FFPs) wait for the go signal to ferry the relief goods from the agency’s National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City to Pier 15 at the Port Area of Manila where they will be loaded in the Philippine Navy Vessel BRP Davao del Sur-LD 602 on Saturday (February 10).

The FFPs will be delivered to Davao City where it will be distributed to local government units (LGUs) affected by the trough of a low pressure area and shear line that hit Davao Region in late January.

