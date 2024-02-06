Electrical maintenance works at NAIA begins, to last until March 7, 2024

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A series of scheduled electrical maintenance activities were begun at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 on February 6, 2024, as part of the ongoing upgrade of NAIA’s electrical support systems.

It was learned from public affairs office chief Connie Bungag of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) that the said works will also cover the International Cargo Terminal, the MIAA Admin building and the airfield and will be done until March 7, 2024.

Bungag said that a prior meeting with MIAA’s service provider and Meralco led to a unified strategy to ensure uninterrupted flight and passenger movement and minimize any impact on flight operations in both terminals during the subject period.

“Inayos ang schedule para minimal to no significant impact to flight and passenger movement, “she said, adding that disruptions, if any, that may occur in some areas, will be minimal.

The MIAA management, Bungag added, also assures the riding public that critical systems used for passenger processing will remain operational.

The authority sees no significant impact of the scheduled works to flight operations, she said.

Bungag said MIAA has taken a proactive approach by meeting all stakeholders to inform them about the maintenance schedules.

Meanwhile, those who have inquires are advised to send their message to the MIAA official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @MIAAGovPH.