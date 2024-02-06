Cathay Pacific awarded for excellence in port performance

(from left) PAGSS SAVP Contracts Angelo Dyoco , PAGSS VP Passenger & Ramp Services Jennifer Chiong, PAGSS President & CEO Janette Cordero, Cathay Pacific Airport Manager Manila Eva Marie Conel and Cathay Pacific General Manager Manila Vishnu Rajendran with the award given to the said airline. (JERRY S. TAN)

CATHAY Pacific received an Airport Excellence Award for Best Airport Performance in 2023.

Given during the Southeast Asia Kick-Off Conference from Jan 29 to 31, 2024 at the Intercontinental Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon, Vietnam, the award was primarily for its accomplishment of Excellence in Port Performance- meeting and even exceeding its overall NSS (Net Satisfaction Score) target including lounge NSS and for continuously improving on its station performance parameters month-on-month.

Cathay Pacific also received an award as Top Asia Miles Sign-up port, topping the Asiamiles recruitment sign-up in entire of SEA region.

Janet Cordero, president and CEO of the airline’s partner in Manila, the Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. (PAGSS), said that it was also recognized for its resilience and operational excellence, showing resilience during the January 1 and May 1 disruptions due to power outage that disrupted the entire terminal. The team navigated the disruptions with their expertise, resilience, and can-do spirit.

The airline was likewise cited for Customer Engagement Excellence, by maintaining an excellent record of consistent customer engagement, fostering positive interaction and relationships with passengers, which contributed to overall customer satisfaction, Cordero added.