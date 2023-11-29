NAIA 3 electrical upgrade done – MIAA GM Co

MIAA general manager Bryan Co (right) inspects the works being done at the NAIA Terminal 3. (JERRY S. TAN)

MIAA general manager Bryan Co (right) inspects the works being done at the NAIA Terminal 3. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co announced the successful completion of the planned electrical maintenance and upgrading operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Co personally inspected the works as they were being done and expressed satisfaction over the coordinated execution of the maintenance work, crediting its successful implementation to the sustained cooperation and meticulous planning with the involved parties preceding the scheduled activity.

“We find it heartening that our mission to improve and upgrade Terminal 3’s electrical systems is being carried out in a calculated and well-organized manner, without any disruptions to flight schedules,” Co said.

He added: “This level of partnership with Meralco and various stakeholders is what we need and can anticipate as we proceed with the phased power-related maintenance works until December 13.”

It was learned that the maintenance work kicked off as planned, beginning sharply at 12:01 a.m. of November 21, 2023 and wrapping up exactly at 3 a.m.

Public affairs office chief Connie Bungag said the operation involved the necessary upgrade of main unit cables connecting the Meralco and the MIAA main substations.

The procedure also included the crucial task of replacing vacuum circuit breakers and protection relays at the main substation, which are integral elements of NAIA Terminal 3’s comprehensive electrical infrastructure.

She said that during the three-hour maintenance period, generator sets were employed to ensure uninterrupted and dependable power supply to critical systems, thereby averting any possible impact on the airport’s operational efficiency.

The maintenance operation did not cause any flight delays or cancellations, Bungag added.