Get up to 50% OFF discounts with a-Access partners using your AirAsia boarding pass

MANILA – AirAsia Philippines Boarding Pass is now more than just a piece of paper as it can be used beginning today to redeem exciting deals and amazing discounts after each flight through the a-Access promo.

From 15 October 2021 to 31 January 2022 guests flying to Bohol, Boracay and Cebu can get up to 50% discounts on restaurants and activity partners just by presenting their boarding pass. The list of AirAsia partners for each destination can be downloaded by scanning the QR code behind the boarding pass.

Guests may redeem from any partner establishments up to 7 days upon their arrival and continue to do so as long as they keep their AirAsia boarding pass. Last day to redeem is on 7 February 2022.

a-Access is an initiative of AirAsia Philippines in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRACI), Bohol Tourism Office, and Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants (BAHRR).

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “The a-Access boarding pass promo aims to provide our valued guests with affordable deals while they enjoy the best of the island destinations. This is also giving local businesses a platform to promote their products and services as we all gear up for the much anticipated economic recovery post pandemic.”

Since the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Infectious Diseases allowed leisure travel outside the National Capital Region (NCR) AirAsia Philippines observed an increase of 32% in domestic travel bookings to leisure destinations like Bohol, Boracay and Cebu with immediate travel within 30 days from their booking dates.

The lowering of NCR’s quarantine status to Alert Level 3 anew by 16 October, and a more relaxed quarantine restriction for fully vaccinated international travelers and returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) are also seen to help increase tourist arrivals this last quarter of 2021.