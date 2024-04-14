AirAsia reminds public: Bomb jokes are no jokes, observe decorum

AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan says their crew treats every bomb joke as no joke. (JERRY S. TAN)

In the wake of the increasing number of guests traveling to different island destinations in the country as well as other international destinations with colder weather, .AirAsia Philippines is advising the public to adhere to existing safety protocols when flying to avoid delays and observe proper decorum as well.

AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan said that while guests are flying to relax and already are in jovial mood, AirAsia would like to emphasize that its ground and flight crew will not tolerate any unruly decorum, which includes the cracking of bomb jokes that can seriously disrupt the flight and ruin vacation plans.

“Bomb jokes and other security-related issues are taken seriously out of rigorous protocol. AirAsia reiterates that bomb jokes are immediately interpreted as a security threat and it can make other guests uncomfortable or traumatize especially first-time passengers, ”he said, adding that their employees are safety experts, trained to professionally deal with all kinds of threats,” said Dailisan.

Aside from delaying one’s planned vacation, he stressed that bomb jokes also carry serious penalties in relation to existing Philippine laws under Presidential Decree 1727 and Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2000, both punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of P40,000.

Dailisan also said the airline is reminding the public of the proper decorum when flying especially amongst other guests.

Having properly seated will allow the smooth boarding of the rest of the guests which could greatly contribute to the timely dispatch of the flight.

The ariline, he stated, would also like to emphasize that maintaining cleanliness inside the aircraft is always a shared responsibility.

“While the cabin crew performs routine trash collection, it will also help save time and contribute to the flight’s on-time performance if guests observe proper disposal of trash, especially upon disembarking the aircraft”, Dailisan added.

“Alcoholic intoxication is also highly discouraged during flight and unruly passengers can be subjected to disciplinary actions such as being reprimanded or offloaded during the flight. Therefore, guests are expected to abide by AirAsia’s published terms and conditions of carriage,” he stressed.