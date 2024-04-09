AirAsia Phils issues travel hacks to beat the heat

249 SHARES Share Tweet

IN an effort to help travelers make the most out of their trips this summer season, AirAsia Philippines shared some essential travel hacks on how to beat the heat while making memorable summer moments.

These include wearing loose clothing that is made of lightweight materials to allow better air circulation around your body; avoiding doing strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m; always bringing protection such as sunblock, sun visor, and umbrella if going on a walking tour, considering traveling at night to enjoy the night markets and other attractions and drinking more water than usual.

“Everyone loves to have fun in the sun. Adequate planning will save you a lot of stress. To make lasting memories together with your loved ones, it is important to travel safely and responsibly. We know how much travel means to you. Let us all take care and enjoy the best deals on flights and hotels via AirAsia Move. Any amount you save on your flights and hotels goes a long way to allow you to spend more at the destination,” AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan said.

He also said the they are advising the practice of sustainable travel by bringing one’s own water container and being aware of the following symptoms of heat exhaustion: extreme fatigue, dizziness and vomiting, headache, cold sweat and rapid heart rate.

Dailisan added that traveling responsibly is always a shared commitment among guests and airline staff, including the cleanliness inside and outside the airport premises as well as the aircraft, even as he cited that travel insurance is always recommended since it covers medical expenses.

“Being a responsible tourist also includes keeping the aircraft clean which contributes to our commitment to delivering the best affordable and on time air travel as it saves extra time for any additional cleaning between flights”, Dailisan added.