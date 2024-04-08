CEB reminds passengers that bomb jokes, smoking/vaping inside aircraft are prohibited

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A reminder was issue by Cebu Pacific to its passengers that the airline is strictly enforcing the ban on the issuance of bomb threats or jokes.

Alongside this, CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said that smoking or vaping is also prohibited in all its flights.

She said that passengers who fail to observe these rules will be subject to appropriate legal remedies.

“The safety and convenience of our passengers will always be our top priority,” said Romero.

She added: “We ask for everyone’s cooperation in maintaining a smooth and secure passenger experience at the airport. We thank our passengers for their continued support and understanding.

Being wary of the said prohibitions, she said, will also help avoid additional safety and security checks that may cause flight delays.