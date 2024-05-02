Grade 11 lands in jail after raping grade 8

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A Grade 11 male student was arrested and is now facing charges after he was accused by his Grade 8 girl schoolmate of raping her in Paco, Manila.

The suspect, who is now in the custody of the Manila Police District-Police Station 9, had been charged with violation of R.A. 11648 (Statutory Rape) and R.A. 7610 (Child Abuse) before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

The 13-year-old victim told the authorities at the Arellano. Police Community Precinct that she was with the suspect and their seven other friends when they decided to hold a drinking session in the victim’s home.

When she got intoxicated, the victim said she decided to go to her room and sleep.

However, at around 10 p.m., she felt pain in her private part and was surprised to find the suspect already on top of her and her shorts were already removed.

The victim said she tried to resist and push the suspect but was overpowered, so that the rape was consummated.

Immediately, the victim said she narrated her ordeal to her mother who accompanied her to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint.

Police arrested the suspect at around 12:30 a.m. right inside his home.