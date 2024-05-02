Aliens warned by BI: Bomb jokes can lead to your exclusion or deportation

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A stern warning was issued by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingo to foreign nationals that they should never joke about bombs as this may spell exclusion or deportation for them.

Tansingco’s warning came after an incident on Wednesday that resulted in the delay of a Japan-bound Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR412. He noted that the flight which was scheduled to depart from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, was delayed for five hours after airport authorities received a bomb threat call from an unidentified woman.

Passengers were promptly evacuated, and the plane underwent thorough security checks before being cleared for departure.

Tansingco reminded foreign nationals of their obligation to adhere to Philippine laws and regulations while in the country, or they will have to face sanctions.

“Bomb jokes or any comments referencing explosives are not taken lightly, especially in sensitive environments like airports. Such actions can be construed as threats and may lead to exclusion or deportation if foreign nationals are involved,” Tansingco stressed.

“We urge all foreign nationals to exercise caution and refrain from making any statements or jokes that could be deemed as threats to security,” Tansingco added. “Our country remains hospitable for foreigners, but for only those who follow our laws,” he added.