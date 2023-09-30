471 SHARES Share Tweet

Starting with the Climate Stories Playlist screening, the British Council and DAKILA highlights the challenges of climate crisis through Climate Film Lab

29 September 2023, Manila, Philippines – As part of the British Council’s commitment to uniting people to address the challenges of climate change, the organisation has partnered with DAKILA to launch the Climate Film Lab. The project offers an opportunity for young creatives and advocates to join a three-day intensive training workshop and mentoring sessions by seasoned filmmakers and media professionals from the United Kingdom and the Philippines. In collaboration with Picture People (UK) and iMedia (UK), the lab will provide support to ten filmmakers, with grant funding provided to select participants to realise their stories. Application is still on-going until 15 October 2023.

To kick off Climate Film Lab, the British Council screened its global Climate Stories Playlist in the Philippines as part of DAKILA’s on-going Active Vista Human Rights Festival.

“The British Council uses art to spark creativity, innovation, conversations and actions among individuals in between countries. We are thrilled to partner with DAKILA on putting the spotlight on climate emergency, an issue that affects us all and is very prevalent here in the country,” Mich Dulce, Head of Arts at the British Council.

Climate Stories Playlist features nine (9) short films – six from the UK, one from Canada, one from the USA, and one from the Philippines. Each film explores what the climate crisis means to different people – personally, politically, and culturally, with unique narratives that reflect on the relationship with homeland, community, indigenous culture, and climate change, and with a vision of hope, courage, and change. The films fit right into this year’s Active Vista’s theme, ‘Rebelasyon’, showcasing artistry that aims to open the eyes and minds of viewers and creators.

The Climate Stories Playlist film screening caravan kicked off with screenings in Cebu, Dumaguete, and Iloilo last week. It will continue to travel to various schools and communities as part of the climate emergency awareness drive leading to the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

“Active Vista Human Rights Festival has always served as a platform for DAKILA, its partners, and advocates to advance a society where human rights, truth, and justice are upheld, through creative and innovative ways. We’re glad to have partnered with the British Council to bring a global perspective to climate change, offering a diverse look to the different challenges of this crisis,” says Nini Oñate, Managing Director, DAKILA.

The Climate Stories Playlist and Climate Story Lab are innovative programmes under the British Council’s Climate Connection. At the moment, the organisation is also running the Connections Through Culture (CTC) grant, offering up to GBP 10,000 for UK-PH artistic collaborations focusing on climate change, diversity and inclusion. They will also be launching multiple arts and culture activities in the coming months such as the Moving Image exhibit in collaboration with Metropolitan Museum of Manila and ICA London, and the second phase of the Woven Networks programme in partnership with Forest Foundation of the Philippines.

Aside from working on exhibitions, the British Council is also a staunch supporter of the Philippine Creative Industries Act, with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing slated for the end of this month, in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industries. The organisation is also facilitating a Philippine delegation’s visit to the UK this November, inspiring policymakers and aidingin their learning of best practices for developing the Creative Industries Council Action Plan.

“At the British Council, we are passionate about connecting people through English, education, and arts and culture. Our commitment to supporting vital projects that highlights important topics such as climate change, diversity and inclusion remains unwavering. Through our 45 years in the Philippines, we have stood firm in our dedication to fostering positive change through our work, and we look forward to doing more in the coming years,” says Lotus Postrado, British Council’s Country Director in the Philippines.

To know more about the British Council and their work, visit britishcouncil.ph.

Climate Stories Playlist Screening Schedules

29 September, 5:00 PM

Plaza Hugo, Manila

30 September, 9:00 AM

Xavier University Little Theatre, CDO

30 September, 10:00 AM & 1:00 PM

FDCP Cinematheque Negros Occidental

30 September, 2:00 PM

Silliman University, Dumaguete City

29-30 September, 1:00 PM

Siniloan, Laguna

01 October, 6:00 PM

Sawang Calero, Cebu City

14 October, 1:00 PM

Nagcarlan, Laguna

15 October, 1:00 PM

San Pablo, Laguna

22 October, 1:00 PM

Lucban, Quezon

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

In 2023, the British Council in the Philippines is marking our 45th anniversary, celebrating our commitment to building connections between the UK and the Philippines through our work in education, arts, English, and exams.

www.britishcouncil.org

About DAKILA

DAKILA – Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism is an organization of artists, cultural and development activists, students, young professionals, and individuals creatively building a heroism movement toward social transformation.

https://dakila.org.ph/

About Active Vista

Active Vista is an institution established by DAKILA. It facilitates the learning process of empowering citizens to become agents of social change.

The Active Vista Human Rights Festival is an annual event that celebrates rights, freedoms, and dignity. The festival happens on the occasion of commemorating the Martial Law Anniversary in the Philippines every September.

https://activevista.ph/