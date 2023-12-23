Lapu-lapu City fire victims receive Php 15.9-M worth of food, cash, other aid from DSWD

Over 1,500 fire-hit families in Lapu-lapu City get cash aid from DSWD Central Visayas: Some 1,759 families who were affected by the fire incident in Sitio Sta. Maria, Brgy. Pusok in Lapu-lapu City last December 12 receive emergency cash transfer (ECT) assistance from personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-7 (Central Visayas), led by Regional Director Shelaine Marie Lucero on Friday (December 22). The Field Office released a total of Php11.6 million worth of ECT for the affected families which they can use to rebuild their homes and start anew. Present during the cash aid payout are Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Congresswoman Ma. Cynthia Chan, Vice-Mayor Celediono Sitoy and City Council members.

Families affected by the massive fire that hit a coastal village in Lapu-lapu City have received more than Php 15.9 million worth of cash, food, and non-food items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-7 (Central Visayas).

DSWD Field Office 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the agency has been conducting relief operations for the affected residents since the fire broke out in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok last December 12.

“We are still in close coordination with the LGU of Lapu-lapu City and assured them that the agency is prepared to deliver more augmentation support to the affected families upon assessment and request,” the regional director said.

Director Lucero reported that the affected families reached 2,202 or 5,151 individuals who are temporarily staying in two evacuation centers at Pusok Elementary School and Pusok Recreation Center in the same barangay.

“Among the assistance provided were family food packs (FFPs), cash aid, and non-food items such as sleeping kits,” the DSWD Central Visayas director said.

Director Lucero also led the release of emergency cash transfer assistance on Friday (December 22) to some 1,759 families affected by the fire incident, with a disbursement of more than Php11.6 million in aid.

In her message, the regional director reminded the beneficiaries to allot the financial assistance they received to rebuild their homes, use as rental payments, or buy necessities.

Families whose houses were totally damaged received Php10,530 each while those with partially damaged houses received Php5,265 each.

Based on the Field Office’s report, a total of 581 houses were damaged, of which 577 were totally damaged and 4 were partially damaged.

Director Lucero also added that, in the spirit of Christmas, they may use the money to improve the welfare of their families.

Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Ma. Cynthia Chan, Vice Mayor Celediono Sitoy, and city council members attended the payout activity.

Before the release of emergency cash aid, the DSWD already distributed more than 4,600 food packs and delivered some 1,098 ten-liter bottles of water, 1,098 sleeping kits, and 2,196 malong (wrap-around garments) to the affected families.

Apart from the assistance from DSWD, the local government unit (LGU) has provided a total of Php 17.4 million in aid.

Director Lucero assured the affected families that the agency will continue to coordinate with the concerned LGU to ensure that immediate assistance will be provided.