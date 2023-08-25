LIMA Water renews DENR recognition as testing laboratory; obtains approval to expand laboratory services

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The laboratory unit of LIMA Water, a water business unit of Aboitiz InfraCapital, has successfully renewed its recognition as an environmental testing laboratory of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which means LIMA Water is authorized to conduct testing and analysis of water and wastewater to ensure the quality adheres to national standards. Committed to upholding the highest standards in effluent testing and analysis, it has obtained the DENR’s approval to expand its scope of services, now including additional recognized effluent parameters such as ammonia, nitrate, and color.

Effluent refers to treated wastewater discharged into a natural body of water. To protect the environment and public health from the adverse effects of pollution, the government has established effluent standards and regulations to limit the amount of pollutants and contaminants permissible for discharge into the environment.

“Having received the DENR’s recognition and approval to broaden our scope of services, we are now equipped to extend our laboratory services to other companies, assisting them in ensuring that their effluent adheres to government standards and promotes environmental preservation. With our expanded capabilities, we aim to contribute even more significantly to environmental conservation, water resource management, and sustainable practices,” said LIMA Water General Manager Hazele Manalo.

The renewal of DENR recognition affirms LIMA Water’s unwavering dedication to maintaining a robust quality system, technical expertise, advanced equipment and instrumentation, as well as ensuring the consistent delivery of precise and accurate test effluent data.

“With the recent renewal of LIMA Water’s DENR recognition and the expansion of our laboratory services, we are steadfastly advancing the cause of environmental protection. These milestones hold exceptional significance as we serve a diverse range of companies within the LIMA Estate. Ensuring that the wastewater effluent quality meets the regulatory standards is an important measure to avert water contamination,” emphasized Aboitiz InfraCapital Head of Water Business Anna Lu.

LIMA Water is the sole water and wastewater services provider for LIMA Estate, a premiere smart and sustainable industrial development in Calabarzon, hosting more than 150 locators with over 65,000 employees. Operating two wastewater treatment facilities with a combined treatment capacity of 26 million liters of wastewater daily, LIMA Water was able to treat more than 2 billion liters of wastewater in 2022.

About LIMA Water

LIMA Water Corporation (LWC) is the water business unit of Aboitiz InfraCapital, providing end-to-end water and wastewater services for multinational companies based in LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas.

About Aboitiz InfraCapital

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, aims to build purpose-driven infrastructure that spurs economic growth and improves lives. It develops Economic Estates as well as Water, Digital Infrastructure, and Transport & Mobility projects that enable businesses and uplift communities.

Its current business units include the LIMA Estate and LIMA Water Corporation in Batangas, Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, West Cebu Estate, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao, and Unity Digital Infrastructure. The company also has a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., a privately-owned waterworks utility system.