Lumagui: BIR educates 44,611 business establishments in Nationwide Tax Compliance Verification Drive

In an expansive nationwide effort covering 44,611 business establishments, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), led by Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr., recently conducted a Tax Compliance Verification Drive (TCVD) on January 18-19, 2024, across all Revenue Regions and Revenue District Offices in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. This initiative, aimed at enhancing awareness and adherence to tax laws, uncovered common violations in various businesses.

“We are here to educate taxpayers of their tax obligations, not to penalize them. The BIR believes that a taxpayer that is informed of his tax obligations will comply with it. Education leads to compliance. Improved services leads to compliance.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Throughout the two-day operation, BIR examiners all over the Philippines visited various business establishments, focusing on identifying and addressing tax compliance issues. Notable findings include instances where businesses failed to display their Certificate of Registration, failure to exhibit the required “Notice to Issue Receipt/Invoice (NIRI),” and were non-compliant with the obligation to register their books of accounts. Furthermore, some establishments were found not keeping their books of accounts at the designated place of business and failing to make daily entries in their registered books of accounts. Significant violations noted during the TCVD were the use of unregistered receipts/invoices and unregistered Cash Register Machines and Point-Of-Sale Machines, prompting attention from tax authorities.

“Ang layunin ng BIR ay turuan ang ating mga taxpayers paano maging compliant sa ating tax laws and regulations. Ang BIR na po mismo ang lumapit sa ating mga taxpayer upang sila ay maturuan papano ang mga proseso at tamang gawin para sa kanilang negosoyo. Ang BIR po ay handang magserbisyo at turuan ang ating mga negosyante, mapa luma o bagong rehistro ang mga ito,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The TCVD serves as a proactive measure to educate and guide businesses in understanding and fulfilling their tax obligations. Commissioner Lumagui strongly encourages business establishments to review and rectify any identified issues, ensuring seamless compliance with tax laws. The BIR remains dedicated to assisting taxpayers in navigating the complexities of tax regulations for the benefit of the business community.