TWO members of the Airport Police Department (APD) who figured in a verbal exchange with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel after illegally using the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane on Sunday afternoon were ordered suspended by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines.

The immediate suspension of two APD officers came after Ines learned of the incident which he described as ’embarrassing’ as he acknowledged the violation committed by the duo.

“We cannot just tolerate this kind (sic) of abuses. It is embarrassing and this must stop,” Ines said, in apparent reference to the fact that the two APD officers were apprehended by the MMDA since they illegally passed through the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane.

The two, who were identified as APO2Raymond Anuran and APO1 Michael Lilis, were ordered relieved from their assignment immediately.

Ines also directed Retired BGen. Manny Gonzales, the MIAA’s Assistant General Manger for Security and Emergency Services, to personally handle the investigation.

The action stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 21, 2024, wherein the MMDA flagged down an APD vehicle for violating the rules and regulation of the EDSA Busway.

The airport policeman who was driving the marked vehicle refused to surrender his driver’s license when requested by the apprehending enforcers. This resulted in a verbal exchange with each party videotaping each other.

The EDSA busway is for the exclusive use of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief Justice, along with public passenger buses, ambulances and marked government vehicles responding to emergencies only.