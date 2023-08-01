Manila Doctors Hospital Bolsters Social and Healthcare Services with New and Renewed Partnerships

360 SHARES Share Tweet

In its thrust to further provide quality and top-notch medical care and responsive social services to the public, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH), one of the leading tertiary hospitals in the country, continues to ink new and existing partnerships with private and public institutions in the Philippines.

Last May 2023, MDH signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) for the creation of programs that will seek to protect children’s rights, raise awareness on child protection and mental wellness, and provide referrals for medical services. MDH and AFI will collaborate on the provision of medical support for pediatric patients and the implementation of Bantay Bata 163’s Child Safe Schools and Project MIND in Rafael Palma Elementary School and Amado V. Hernandez Elementary School, both beneficiaries of MDH’s School Health Program. In addition, the partnership will also provide MDH a bolstered dissemination of Bantay Bata’s HELPLINE 163, a child-focused helpline, which gives access to rescue from child abuse, basic social work counseling and free psychological services.

As part of the strengthened collaboration of MDH with public institutions, the tertiary hospital also signed an expanded MOA with the office of Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, through its WIN Action Center, July 27, 2023. The renewed partnership is expected to boost the hospital’s social services programs and their continuous collaboration for the annual celebration of National Teachers Month and the conduct of external medical and surgical missions. The partnership with the then 1st District Representative of Valenzuela begun in 2014, and has so far served more than 8,000 patients. The senator was also an active partner of the hospital for its various social and healthcare campaigns like the Anti-Violence against Women and Children (VAWC), Cervical Cancer Awareness, Anti-Human Trafficking, and Mental Wellness for Children with Trauma.

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital is a premier tertiary hospital founded in 1956 by a group of physicians. As one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country today, Manila Doctors Hospital offers holistic care and wellbeing to its local and international patients by providing them with one of the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines- like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or the Cathlab.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, world-class, and quality healthcare in the country. For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (+632) 8558-0888.