More Mayon evacuees receive financial aid from DSWD

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio (in red) and Senator Bong Go (in light blue) visited an evacuation center in Tobaco City, Albay on Thursday (June 22) to check on the condition of displaced locals affected by the Mayon eruption.

Bicol Regional Director Laurio also supervised the distribution of Php 5,000 cash aid to each affected family, under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program (AICS).

Also present in the distribution of assistance were Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman (in gray), Albay Governor Grex Lagman, and Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman.