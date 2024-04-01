MPD, city offices that remained operational during Holy Week praised by Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna praises and thanks all those who continued working during the Holy Week. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna commended and thanked the men and women behind the Manila Police District (MPD) and all the other departments, bureaus and offices within the city that remained in operation during the Holy Week.

Lacuna particularly lauded the MPD under its director, Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, which she said kept the city of Manila peaceful and orderly, along with the places of convergence.

She also praised all the personnel of the city government units that continued operations, some of whom were on stand by to respond to cases of emergency.

The mayor cited the peaceful holding of religious activities related to the observance of the Holy Week.

“Pinupuri at pinasasalamatan natin ang MPD sa mapayapang prusisyon ng Nazareno sa Semana Santa,” she said, noting the very peaceful and orderly fashion with which it was carried out in Manila.

Lacuna also praised the Catholic faithful who joined in the said activities for having done so peacefully and solemnly.

The city government offices whose personnel the mayor commended for not goin on vacation and instead continued working were the department of engineering, the city electrician’s office, the department of public services, the Manila traffic and parking bureau, the city markets, and the Manila disaster risk reduction management office.

Meanwhile, Lacuna called on the city officials and employees to use their renewed energy in performing their functions and extending help to those who need it.

“Sana kayo ay nakapagpahinga, nakapag-recharge at nakapagbigay ng panahon upang magdasal at i-observe ang Semana Santa. Gamitin po natin ang panibagong buwan at panibagong pagkakataon upang gampanan nang maayos ang ating mga tungkulin dahil gaya ng lagi kong sinasabi, bukod sa pamilya ay tayo ang inaasahan ng bawat isang Manilenyo,” the mayor said.