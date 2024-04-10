Mayor Honey asks employees and officials to help the city gather, save funds

360 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna urged the city employees and residents to help their local government by encouraging others to religiously settle their dues with the city.

This way, the mayor said that funds will come in and the city government will be able to sustain and create new projects that would redound to the benefit of Manilans.

The city officials, on the other hand, were called upon by Lacuna to make sure that they spend money coming from the city coffers in the most thriftful way possible.

“Tulungan nyo po kami, magtulong-tulong po tayo na mahikayat ang ating mga kababayan na tupdin ang kanilang mga responsibilidad dito sa ating lungsod at sa mga kapwa natin kawani na gamitin nang maayos ang ating pondo, nang sa gayon po ay maabot natin ang ating minimithing Magnificent Manila,” the mayor said.

In relation to this, the lady mayor assured Manilans that the city’s infrastructure projects continue under her administration, citing the inauguration of the newly-rehabilitated Dr. Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagsasaayos ng ating napakaraming infrastructure projects dito sa lungsod ng Maynila… Ito po ay dala ng ating masinop at maayos na paggamit ng kahit kakapiranggot nating yaman dito sa lungsod,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lacuna said that the flow of the flagraising ceremony in Manila City Hall every Monday had been revised in compliance with Republic Act 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

As such, she said that the hoisting of the flag must precede the morning prayer, adding: “ganyan na po ang magiging takbo ng flag ceremony natin.”