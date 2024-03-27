Mayor Honey orders liquor ban on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday; two city cemeteries closed for Holy Week

Mayor Honey Lacuna bans the sale and consumption of liquor near Catholic Churches on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the implementation of a liquor ban from March 28 to 29 for the ‘peaceful commemoration’ of the Holy Week, as she also announced that the Manila North and South cemeteries will be closed up to Easter Sunday.

In issuing Executive Order No. 9, Lacuna said it is necessary to prohibit the sale of liquor and the consumption of intoxicating and alcoholic beverages within the 500-meter radius of all Catholic Churches in Manila, taking into consideration the somberness of the Holy Week.

In this light, Lacuna also directed Manila Police District Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay to strictly implement the said order, stressing that the Holy Week must be used to reflect and pray.

Once again, the mayor called on Manilans to use the occasion to meditate, renew one’s faith and reboot, instead of engaging in rowdy, drinking sessions that sometimes lead to fights and even chaos.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the two city-run public cemeteries are also closed for the Holy Week.

Both the Manila North and South cemeteries operated only on half day on Holy Wednesday.

On Easter Sunday, the said two cemeteries will be open only for interment purposes only.

Half-day classes were also implemented on Wednesday, covering all public and private schools in the city, along with work in city government.