PAA gears up for 10th National Congress, 2023 PH Agriculturists’ Summit

The Philippine Association of Agriculturists (PAA), Inc., the sole Accredited Integrated Professional Organization (AIPO) for Agriculture in the Philippines, is set to host its 10th National Congress and 2023 Philippine Agriculturists’ Summit. The event, scheduled from July 25 to 27, will take place at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City, Davao del Sur.

According to Dr. Glenn Gregorio, Director of the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), the event is expected to bring together a diverse range of experts, policymakers, and practitioners from various agricultural disciplines.

He noted that the congress aims to devise innovative solutions and strategies to ensure a resilient and sustainable future for the country’s agricultural sector.

With the overarching theme of “Sustainable Transformation of Philippine Agro-Food Systems,” the organizers said the high-profile summit will serve as a platform for professionals in the agricultural industry to address the multifaceted challenges impeding the sector’s progress.

Distinguished guests and speakers, including notable figures such as Hon. Sebastian Duterte, Mayor of Davao City; Dr. Arsenio Balisacan, Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA); Mr. Stefano Pagiola, Senior Environmental Economist at the World Bank; Dr. V. Bruce Tolentino, Monetary Board Member at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP); Agnes Catherine Miranda, Undersecretary for Finance at the Department of Agriculture (DA), and Dr. Glenn Gregorio, will grace the event.

Dr. Gregorio will shed light on SEARCA’s Web-based Integrated and Spatial Engine and Smart Ecosystem (WISE) Carbon Farming initiative. He will also moderate the session titled “Nurturing Farm Schools Amidst Emerging Trends in Agricultural Educational Technology” with Atty. Eric Reynoso, Program Head of the Emerging Innovation for Growth Department at SEARCA, and Dr. Rico Ancog, Dean of the School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, as panelists.

Under the overarching theme of sustainable transformation, participants will delve into crucial topics such as agricultural policy and strategy in the era of digitalization, the resilience and sustainability of agro-food systems, and the pivotal role of agriculturists in achieving carbon neutrality.

Engaging panel discussions and networking sessions will provide attendees with valuable opportunities to exchange ideas, share experiences, and discuss best practices. The summit aims to foster the development of innovative and practical solutions that can propel the agricultural sector to further growth and progress.

Furthermore, SEARCA will showcase its extensive efforts in research, capacity building, institutional development, policy support, knowledge sharing, and partnerships through its exhibit at the PAA event.

“This exhibition will spotlight SEARCA’s commitment to promoting sustainable transformation within the agro-food systems of the Philippines and Southeast Asia,” Gregorio affirmed.