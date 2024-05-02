831 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG CITY – The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) Agricultural Sciences Division recently released its position on the recent decision of Court of Appeals (CA) which effectively putting yet another moratorium on the use of Bt Talong and Golden Rice.

As of 30 April 2024, 5 National Scientists, 42 Academicians, and 3 Corresponding Members from various NAST PHL divisions signed and effectively strengthened the said position.

“NAST reiterates its support for the use of modern biotechnology in plant breeding and expresses its concern that the court decision unnecessarily delays its overdue innovations.” NAST PHL Agricultural Sciences Division said in its position.

“We are finally concerned that the continuing delay in the use of Bt Talong and Golden Rice is causing more harm than good. As we try to placate the minority which is ideologically against these modern technologies, who will be satisfied only if these technologies are kept away permanently from farmers and consumers, millions die and more suffer from the harmful effects of technologies they seek to replace.”, it added.

NAST PHL has six divisions: Agricultural Sciences, Biological Sciences, Engineering Sciences and Technology, Health Sciences, Mathematical and Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences, composed of National Scientists, Academicians, and Corresponding members, the top scientists in the country. An attached agency of DOST, it is the government’s highest advisory and recognition body in Science and Technology.

The NAST-ASD Position on the moratorium on products of modern plant breeding can be accessed at https://nast.dost.gov.ph/index.php/publications?id=763. (Angelito Navarro/NAST PHL)