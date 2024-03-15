DOST upskills ampao, taro chips producer in Camiguin with Food Safety

DOST Camiguin staff and a member of the Food Safety Team, Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol sharing his knowledge as the resource speaker during the training of the Soling's Food Products.

DOST Camiguin staff and a member of the Food Safety Team, Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol sharing his knowledge as the resource speaker during the training of the Soling's Food Products.

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology upskills an ampao and taro chips producer in the Province of Camiguin with food safety training on February 22-23, 2024, in the Municipality of Mambajao.

The Food Safety Training was conducted in preparation for the FDA License to Operate (LTO) and Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) renewal of Soling’s Food Products, a woman-led enterprise. Additionally, the training aimed to elevate food handling standards, ensuring safer products for the firm.

Mr. Troy Anthony A. Omol, a Science Research Specialist I, and a DOST X Food Safety Team member, served as the Resource Speaker for the training on Basic Food Hygiene, Food Hazards, and current Good Manufacturing Practices.

During the training, Mr. Troy Anthony stated, “Food safety is about safeguarding products and imposing to ourselves the proper way of upholding the safety of our consumers. Always remember the famous line in food safety—when in doubt, you throw it out.”

The training involves fifteen production workers of Soling’s Food Products, including their owner, Ms. Girlie T. Ranalan. It also consists of one Person with a Disability (PWD) and six senior citizens eager to participate and perform their duties conforming to agreed-upon food safety standards. This demonstrates the firm’s commitment to inclusivity within the organization without discrimination.

The training also conducts pre-tests and post-tests to assess the participants’ knowledge and how far they have learned from the topic being discussed.

The owner expressed gratitude for the successful training, considering it a refresher for the business. She appreciated the new learnings her production workers gained since the last training conducted two (2) years ago.

“I was happy that DOST Camiguin has heard our call to conduct food safety training in our business. My employees and I have continuously understood how to have safe and secure products with the topics explained. This is an eye-opener for a cleaner and standard Soling’s Food Products,” she spoke.

The Science Research Specialist II of DOST Camiguin, Ms. Christine S. Jardin, reminded the trainees of her closing message: “I want to emphasize the critical importance of adhering to these standards in every aspect of our operations. Your commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality in food production not only safeguards the well-being of consumers but also upholds the reputation and integrity of Soling’s Food Products.”

The training received a 97.71% overall customer satisfaction rating. It serves as an avenue for the continual growth of the production process and keeps the principle of making food safety a top priority for the business industry.

DOST Camiguin continues supporting the island’s MSMEs through the SETUP and Consultancy and Training Services. Interested MSMEs may visit the office at the Government Center, Lakas, Poblacion, Mambajao, or their Facebook page, DOST Camiguin. (Junar O. Abian/DOST – PSTO Camiguin)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.