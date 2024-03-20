DOST 10 makes drying easier and faster for you

249 SHARES Share Tweet

DOST Camiguin recently concluded a comprehensive monitoring initiative spanning from March 11 to 15, 2024, covering 38 beneficiaries of the Portable Solar Speed Dryer (PORTASOL) across the province. This activity aims to evaluate the efficacy and performance of PORTASOL among its users.

The monitoring captured valuable insights for identifying areas of improvement in the design and operation of the solar speed dryer. Feedback from the majority of beneficiaries indicated that PORTASOL significantly reduces the drying time of their products and commodities.

Among the commodities predominantly dried using PORTASOL, cacao beans ranked the highest, followed by fish and other varied commodities such as coconut and lanzones. The distribution of PORTASOL units was concentrated in the Municipality of Mambajao, with 33 units, while seven units were allocated to Sagay, six to Catarman, and two units each to the municipalities of Mahinog and Guinsiliban.

