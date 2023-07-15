194 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday, July 14, 2023 led the inauguration of the much-awaited Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project that is expected to improve travel and stimulate the local economy in Northern Samar.

“With the opening of this road and its bridges, the development of Northern Samar’s rich agricultural lands and bountiful fishing grounds will follow suit,” President Marcos said in his speech during the inauguration of the project in Palapag, Northern Samar.

The President was joined in the inauguration ceremony by South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr., Northern Samar Governor Edwin Marino C. Ongchuan, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil,

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, DPWH Undersecretaries Carlos G. Mutuc and Roberto R. Bernardo, Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM Bank) Country Director Jaejeong Moon, and other DPWH and local government officials of Northern Samar.

The ₱1.03-Billion Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project was funded by the Government of the Philippines with assistance from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The President emphasized the road project will expedite the delivery and movement of basic goods and services, strengthen the government’s resolve to improve the peace and order situation in the province, and ensure that the economic gains and basic services are within everyone’s reach.

Implemented by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster II (Multilateral) under overall supervision of Senior Undersecretary Sadain with Project Director Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim and Project Manager Teresita V. Bauzon as project in-charge, work involves the construction of 11.6-kilometer road with three (3) bridges namely: 161-lineal meter Simora Bridge in Palapag, 31-lineal meter Jangtud 1 Bridge in Barangay EJ Dulay, Laoang, and the 69-lineal meter Jangtud 2 Bridge in Barangay Rombang also in Laoang.

The road traverses the coastal areas from Simora Junction in the town of Laoang going to Barangay Mabaras in the municipality of Palapag.

In his project briefing, Secretary Bonoan said that the completion of the coastal road has reduced the travel time from Palapag to Catarman by five (5) hours, providing relief to thousands of motorists.

In addition, Secretary Bonoan announced that the Detailed Engineering Design loan for the Phase 2 of Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project was recently approved by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Coordination Committee.

With a total length of 15.01 kilometers, Phase 2 will upgrade the Laoang-Palapag Road Junction to Catarman-Laoang Road Junction and further extend the project by building two (2) more long-span bridges namely: the 800-meter Laoang Bridge II and 605-meter Calomotan Bridge.

DPWH aims to complete more big-ticket projects that will contribute to the social and economic development across the country.

“I know you are all excited for today, but mind you that in the coming months, more and more project will be delivered to you by this administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. under the “Build Better More” Program,” added Secretary Bonoan.