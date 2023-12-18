PBBM secures P14.5B total investment commitments in Japan trip

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Marcos administration reported on Monday P14.5 billion total of indicated investment following the Department of Trade and Industry-led (DTI) business event during the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan.

Under the new signed agreements and pledges updates, trade officials said those investments commitments could generate a total of 15,750 job opportunities.

“I am delighted to know that the letters of intent signed last February 2023 and those signed today now aggregate P771.6 billion or about US$14 billion in pledges from Japanese investors – expected to generate approximately 40,000 jobs,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Monday.

“Your interest in doing business with us will surely help achieve mutual economic growth between the Philippines and Japan.”

According to the President, those investments cover wide range of areas from semi-conductors, healthcare to infrastructure and agriculture, noting the presence of Japanese companies in infrastructure development is very high profile.

“But many of these projects that investments that they’re bringing in are not only for the Philippine market, they are also for foreign markets that will also improve our external balance and payments,” he said.

Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said the DTI-led event covered the signing of the new memorandum of understandings (MOUs)—nine new MOUs—with a total value of PhP14 billion.

But the more important thing is that more than 20 companies gave updates to the President on their pledges from his trip last February, Go said.

“And on that part, we don’t know the exact number today, but P169 billion of actualized investments from the trip earlier this year,” he explained.

Among the companies involved include the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp. for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN), which will collaborate on studies relevant to the development of the New Clark City.

The BCDA is also partnering with Manila Japanese School (MJS) for the school’s renewal of its lease in four-hectare site at the Bonifacio Global City for another 25 years.

Other investors include Ibiden Co. Ltd and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., which will both infuse foreign direct investments (FDIs) in electronics manufacturing to improve efficiency and increase production by modernizing their Philippine facilities.

Among the companies that are also committing FDIs include Medley Inc., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. They are investing for business process outsourcing (BPO) operation, expansion of furniture and home furnishing chain, as well as production improvement and replacement of aging Philippine facilities.

DMCI Project Developers Inc. is also forming a joint venture with Japan’s Marubeni Corp. for property development projects. | PND