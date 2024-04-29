“That’s My Mom!” – Celebrating All Kinds of Moms at Sheraton Manila Bay

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – Inviting all Moms, Grand-Moms, Aunt-Moms, Step-Moms, Single-Moms, Career-Moms, Friend-Moms, no matter what kind of MOM you are, we are celebrating your awesome love! The Manila Bay Kitchen will be “All About Mom” on May 12, 2024 with a special lunch buffet of premium meats, a craftfully prepared pasta station, and a special mom-inspired dessert selection.

Celebrating moms and their families, while enjoying a wonderful floral decoration along the ground floor lobby of the hotel will be welcomed with a refreshing cucumber, basil, and lime-based drink. The ultimate celebration will be during the lunch buffet where Manila Bay Kitchen will be feature Prime Ribeye Steak and Premium Lobsters, homemade pasta featuring ravioli and tortellini, roasted peking duck, and many more. Sheraton Manila Bay hasalso prepared a mini bouquet-making session for the kids where our dedicated staff will guide the kids on how to make a mini bouquet to gift to their moms! Lastly, our talented pastry team has prepared a surprise gift to be served to the lovely celebrating Moms after they have enjoyed the delectable spread of the buffet.

“All About Mom” A Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet features a sumptuous buffet spread showcasing a variety of gourmet dishes crafted by Sheraton Manila Bay’s talented culinary team. From delectable appetizers to exquisite mains and delightful mom-inspired desserts, the menu will offer something special for every palate. The lunch buffet rate is at Php 2,800 nett per person with a 50% discounted rate for kids 6 to 11 years old.

Reservations for our Mother’s Day celebration at Sheraton Manila Bay are now open. To secure your table, please contact Manila Bay Kitchen at +632 5318 0788 or email [email protected]. Join us in celebrating Mother’s Day with love, gratitude, and joy at Sheraton Manila Bay. Let’s make this day extra special for every kind of mom!

Sheraton Manila Bay is a renowned hotel located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. The hotel offers luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and state-of-the art facilities. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable moments, Sheraton Manila Bay is the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers.