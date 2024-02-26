Post Office launches ‘Kadiwa’ Pop-Up stores

166 SHARES Share Tweet

POP-UP stores of ‘Kadiwa’, which aims to make accessible and available quality and affordable agri-fishery products to the consuming public, were launched last February 23, 2024 at the PHLPost Post Office branch located at the municipal compound of Mariveles in the Province of Bataan.

‘PHLPost will continuously support the government initiative of whole-of-government approach wherein government agencies join hand-in-hand to realize the lead agency’s project objective’, PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

Present during the ribbon cutting ceremony and presentation of exhibits are Atty. Ace Jello C. Concepcion, Mariveles Mayor, Angelito S. Rubia, Mariveles Vice-Mayor, Ms. Merma Lea R. Abalos, PHLPost Area Director, Northwest Luzon Area, Irvin De Guzman, Postmaster of Mariveles Post Office, Tito Pancho S. Catipon, Mariveles’ Municipal Administrator, Carmencita S. Nogoy, Senior Agriculturist, Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Office (DA-RFO) III, KADIWA Trade Fair Focal Person, Dr. Maricel Dullas, Officer-in-Charge, Agribusiness & Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD)-RFO III, Engr. Raymundo Geronimo IV, Agriculturist II and Ms. Onelle Charisse Gosozo, Farm Worker I, Agri-Business Focal Person.

“PHLPost will always ready to assist the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the LGU’s in establishing more Kadiwa stores in the region”, Northeast Luzon Area 2 Director Merma Abalos said.

It was learned that there will be a Kadiwa Pop up store activities to be held at Tarlac Post Office on March 15 and Olongapo City Post Office on March 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Carlos said local government units (LGUs) are encouraged to operate Kadiwa pop-up stores within a certain period and the schedule of selling and store operations will vary.

To date, pop-up stores are operating in selected areas in the provinces. Kadiwa outlets are managed, operated and owned by enhanced Kadiwa farmer/fisherfolk associations and cooperatives, and community-based organizations beneficiaries.