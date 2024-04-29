Projects LAWA, BINHI beneficiaries build water harvesting system in Quezon town

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 166 residents of Patnanungan, Quezon have started building their water harvesting systems and gardening projects under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished).

“With Project LAWA at BINHI, we want to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families to mitigate the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by the drought especially this time that we are experiencing scorching heat throughout the country,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said Monday (April 29).

From April 17 to 19, the project beneficiaries underwent comprehensive training encompassing disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation, and practical skills for water harvesting, gardening, vermicomposting, and hydroponics.

After the training, the participants started the repair and construction of water harvesting systems and community and school-based gardening projects, with a target completion date of May 15.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, noted that the project will provide learning and development sessions (LDS) on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction (CCAM-DRR), and cash-for-work (CFW) and cash-for-training (CFT) to beneficiaries in priority areas exposed to the effects of El Niño.

The DSWD spokesperson explained that the interventions under the CCAM-DRR in the priority areas are based on the Climate Outlook of the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) with the most number of poor families based on Listahanan 3 and not just in areas near major river basins as identified by the Cabinet Cluster on Climate Change.

As part of the design of Project LAWA at BINHI, the DSWD will provide each partner-beneficiary with the daily minimum regional wage rate of PhP470 in exchange for their attendance to the training and participation in the implementation of the projects in their respective barangays.