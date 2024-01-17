The DOST Day Care Center receives a major boost through aid from the National Bookstore Foundation

DOST Asec. Diana Ignacio (3rd from left) and NBS Foundation Director Bea Torres (middle) holding the design perspective of the DOST Day Care Center. With them are DOST-STII Director Richard Burgos (leftmost), DOST Usec. Sancho Mabborang (2nd from left), DOST Director Cesar Pedraza (rightmost) , and volunteers from Bayan Ni Juan.

The DOST Day Care Center will be transformed into a highly conducive learning facility for children,” remarked Ms. Bea Torres, Director of the National Book Store (NBS) Foundation, during the recent Kickoff Ceremony of the partnership between the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and NBS at the DOST Day Care Center (DDCC) in Bicutan, Taguig City.

The DDCC was founded on August 1, 1997 in support of Executive Order No. 340, 1997, directing national government agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations to provide Day Care Services for their employees’ children under five years of age. Since then, the institution has produced graduates who are well-equipped for their education.

It aims to offer a high-quality gender-responsive S&T preschool education that works collaboratively with parents and ensures that every preschooler learns and grows in a nurturing, fun, and safe environment, setting the foundation for a lifelong love of education and success in school and life.

The pandemic caused the suspension of operations of the DDCC for almost three years, which gave way to the facility’s rehabilitation. It was relaunched last June 13, 2023 as one of the highlights of the 65th Anniversary of the department. With the partnership with NBS Foundation and other stakeholders, it is now ready to welcome the children again for a fun-packed learning experience.

National Book Store, the country’s largest bookstore and supplies store, through its social arm NBS Foundation, will partner with DOST to transform its facility into a learning center by providing books, school supplies, learning materials, and redesigning the center through activities such as painting murals and donating furniture.

Ms. Torres stated that the DDCC will be the first in the NBS Foundation’s initiative to launch a daycare center in government agencies in the country. She added that during the pandemic, their operations in public schools were halted; thus, the idea to establish learning centers in government agencies was conceived to continue providing assistance to children through education.

She also mentioned that to expand the reach of their services, NBS Foundation would like to start at home, where the central base of operations is located, and use it as a model for other regions to replicate. “I hope that with this legacy we are giving to DOST, education lives on regardless of where we are,” concluded Ms. Torres.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, who played a key role in connecting DOST to NBS Foundation, shared that NBS Foundation has been a longtime partner of his office through the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) Program. He also expressed gratitude to the foundation for providing books and school materials to schools in remote regions.

Meanwhile, DOST Assistant Secretary for Administrative and Legal Affairs and the DOST-wide GAD Focal Person, Dr. Diana L. Ignacio, also thanked Oishi and Bayan Ni Juan Advocates for partnering with DOST for the Kickoff Event. Oishi and Bayan Ni Juan donated snacks and gifts to the students and participants in the event. She concluded by expressing her hope that DDCC graduates will take an interest in pursuing a career in science and technology.

The turnover of the NBS Foundation transformed facility is scheduled to coincide with the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, 2024.

The National Book Store Foundation, through Project Aral with partner Bayan ni Juan, together with DOST, also conducted a gift-giving activity with kindergarten students from Daang Hari Elementary School in Bicutan, Taguig City on the same day. Students were provided with NBS notebooks and Oishi snacks and biscuits.

By Carl Miguel A. Lusuegro, DOST-STII