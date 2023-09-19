Warning Out on Flying Light Toys

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City. As part of its toy safety campaign during the “ber months,” the toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition sounded the alarm over the sale of cheap flying light toys called “Amazing Arrow Helicopter”

Also known as flying “tirador” light, this China-made toy is sold for P10 each in sari-sari stores and is sold sans authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Toy retailers often get their supplies from wholesalers in Binondo, Manila who import them in bulk, or from online sellers.

Despite the strict mandatory labeling requirements for children’s toys under the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act of 2013 (R.A. 10620), this popular toy offers no information about its manufacturer, importer or distributor and provides no age grading, instructions on proper use and safety warnings.

Children who play with this flying light toy without adult supervision may suffer from eye injury if hit by the plastic helicopter blade.

Children may also be harmed by the tiny button cell batteries used to power the toy’s LED lights. Out of curiosity, they may open the battery compartment, which is covered only by a paper tape, play with the batteries and accidentally put them in their mouths, noses or ears.

If swallowed, the chemicals in a button cell battery can leak and cause burns to the throat or stomach. The nasal septum or the eardrum can be damaged if the battery gets stuck in the nose or ears.

A similar flying “tutubi” light also contains tiny button batteries, which can be exposed if the toy is broken or disassembled. Like the flying “tirador” light, this toy may also pose choking and burn hazards, as well as cause eye injury.

To reduce the risk of choking, eye injury, chemical burns and poisoning, the EcoWaste Coalition urged consumers to look for safe and quality toys with market authorization and labeling information.

Below are some safety reminders for parents and kids when buying and playing with flying light toys:

Select authorized and labeled toys. Buy age-appropriate toys. Follow manufacturer’s usage instructions. Pick toys with batteries in child-safe packaging. Check toys for sharp edges that can cause cuts or eye injuries. Do not aim the toy at your playmates’ eyes or faces.

The group further urged parents to supervise their children when playing with such toys.