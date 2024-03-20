DSWD explores AFP’s peace initiatives

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Arnel Garcia leads the agency’s core team of peace focal persons as they meet with the officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) on Monday (March 18) to explore their programs in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE).

The activity held at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City was part of the agency’s benchmarking study and field research to improve the case management strategy for the implementation of its Buong Bansa Mapayapa (BBM) peace and development program.

Col. Medel M. Aguilar (MNSA) PA, the Director of the AFP’s Center for PCVE -Civil Relations Service, discussed the various programs of the AFP to the DSWD delegates.

Major General Ramon P. Zagala, Commander, Civil Relations Service , AFP also attended the briefing.