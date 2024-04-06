UNDEFEATED will drop globally on all streaming platforms on 12 April

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Riot Games and XG, the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group, today announced the upcoming release of their collaboration single titled ‘UNDEFEATED’ for the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific (VCT Pacific) 2024 tournament.

UNDEFEATED is set to release globally on all streaming platforms on 12 April. The official music video airs on the VCT Pacific YouTube channel.

UNDEFEATED is XG’s first gaming collaboration and follows the announcement of their single, ‘WOKE UP’, which drops on 21 May. JAKOPS (SIMON), XG’s Executive Producer, directly oversaw the production, infusing the song with the unique confidence and colors of XG.

Fans of XG and VCT Pacific can look forward to a song that carries an inspiring message of “fearlessly seizing victory at all times,” and is crafted with a heavy bassline, minimalistic drum composition, and dreamy synthesizers. Through the distinctive vocals of XG members, the song seeks to energize those who dare to take on challenges.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with XG on the creation of UNDEFEATED for VCT Pacific,” said Jake Sin, Head of VALORANT Esports APAC at Riot Games. “We hope the track will not only bring more hype to what will undoubtedly be a thrilling VCT Pacific season, but also demonstrate our commitment to our passionate community. It is the love and support from our fans so far that have encouraged us to seek more creative avenues for expression. We are grateful to work with XG to bring such a special track to life and hope our fans in the region and beyond will enjoy it as much as we do.”

JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration saying, “I wanted to bring deep emotion and excitement to Valorant players worldwide and to everyone who loves music. While producing ‘UNDEFEATED,’ I aimed to convey the spirit of being ‘undefeated’ to listeners, just as the title suggests. Through this collaboration, I hope that everyone, including members of ALPHAZ as well as all players, will embrace the spirit of dreams, challenges, and never losing in competition, just like XG. I believe that the effort of artists on stage and the determination and effort of players striving for victory in matches are one and the same. Like XG and myself, I hope that the unwavering determination to move forward, even when the road ahead is not smooth, resonates with everyone. Additionally, I hope that this collaboration will be a great gift, along with the synergy that can only be shown through music to fans worldwide, in the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific League.”

VCT Pacific is one of four international leagues in the wider VALORANT Esports ecosystem that includes VCT Americas, VCT EMEA and VCT CN. Pro-teams will fight through their respective international leagues to gain qualification into VCT global events, Masters and Champions.

With VCT Pacific Kickoff and Masters Madrid now over, VCT Pacific teams are gearing up to begin Stage 1 of the season where they will fight for a chance to represent the region at the second global event of the year, Masters Shanghai. Stage 1 will run between 6 April – 12 May in Seoul, South Korea.

Stakes rise even higher for Stage 2 where teams will then fight for a chance to go to VCT Champions 2024, the pinnacle of VALORANT esports where teams will battle for the title of world champion.

ABOUT RIOT GAMES

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also building the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and the upcoming animated series Arcane.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

ABOUT VALORANT

VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play.

VALORANT is a free-to-play game optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game’s best-in-class game server quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

ABOUT XG

XG are a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted in March 2022 with their 1st single ‘Tippy Toes.’ In September 2023, they released their 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA,’ achieving a number one on Billboard JAPAN’s ‘Hot Albums.’ In November of the same year, they held their first solo live audience showcase, ‘XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN’ at the Pia Arena MM. They have performed all over the world, participating in major music festivals in the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. XG has achieved numerous global milestones, including being the first Japanese artist to top the ‘Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter’ on the Billboard charts and gracing the cover of the ‘Billboard’ magazine as the first Japanese girls group.

In 2024, XG announced their first-ever world tour, the “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL”. The name ‘XG’ stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls,’ through their attention-grabbing and dynamic style of music and performance, they aim to empower people from all walks of life around the world.

