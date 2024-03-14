XG partners with Nike for ‘Air Max Dn’ Collaboration!

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group, XG have unveiled images for their collaboration with Nike’s new “Air Max Dn” (released March 26th), which are now available on Instagram (@niketokyo and @XG official). Fans have flooded the comments section with remarks such as:

“An amazing collaboration”

“Truly stunning, XG should be proud”

“Loved every bit of the styling.”

XG have garnered international acclaim not only for their music and performances but also for their fashion and styling. Be sure to check out the visuals where each of the seven members shine brightly.

On March 2nd, XG performed at “SUPALAPA Festival 2024“, held at Resorts World Awana Genting Highlands in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Additionally, it was announced that they will be performing at the “GuangZhou MDSK Music Festival” in China on March 30th.

Since last year, XG has received offers from and performed at numerous large-scale music festivals overseas, including New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia. Anticipation is high for their appearances at many more international music festivals this year. Fans can also look forward to details about their first-ever world tour, which was announced as a surprise during last year’s showcase live.

About XG

XG are a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted in March 2022 with their 1st single ‘Tippy Toes.’ In September 2023, they released their 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA,’ achieving number one on Billboard JAPAN’s ‘Hot Albums.’ In November of the same year, they held their first solo live audience showcase, ‘XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN’ at the Pia Arena MM. They have performed all over the world, participating in major music festivals in the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. XG has achieved numerous global milestones, including being the first Japanese artist to top the ‘Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter’ on the Billboard charts and gracing the cover of the ‘Billboard’ magazine as the first Japanese girls group.

In 2024, XG announced their first-ever world tour. The name ‘XG’ stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls,’ through their attention-grabbing and dynamic style of music and performance, they aim to empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XG Official Website

XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB “ALPHAZ”

XG Instagram

XG YouTube

XG TikTok

XG Weverse

XG X

XG Facebook